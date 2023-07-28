Repairs To Start On Historic Bridge At Clarence Town

Work to shore up Clarence Town’s Brig O’Johnston Bridge will kick off next week.

It follows the closure of the 140-year-old structure a fortnight ago after a heavy vehicle caused significant damage to the single-lane timber crossing. As a result an up to 30 minute detour is now in place through Seaham on Clarencetown and East Seaham Roads for Limeburners Creek Road.

Dungog Shire Council has now confirmed it has been advised by Transport for NSW that bridge engineers have assessed the damage and plan to install new bridge supports using a 500-tonne crane starting from Tuesday, August 1.

The repair work will be carried out from 6am to 6pm on weekdays and weekends and is expected to take approximately four weeks, putting a possible re-opening date in late August.

Until the repairs are completed, the bridge remains unsafe for all vehicles, and detour routes will continue to be in effect.

Pedestrian access to the bridge will also be limited, except during designated times each day from 8.30 am to 9.30 am and 3 pm to 4 pm.