Teen killed in alleged hit and run at Warners Bay

A teenager has died following an alleged hit and run in Lake Macquarie overnight.

Just after midnight, officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police Command were called to Macquarie Road in Warners Bay following reports of an accident that had occurred yesterday afternoon at around 5.30pm.

On inspection of the scene, police located an e scooter and teenage boy down an embankment.

The boy was unresponsive and sadly died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

Following enquires, a 21 -year -old man was arrested a short time later at a home in Maryland.

He was taken to Belmont Police station and charged with several offences including negligent driving causing death and fail to stop and assist.

His license has been suspended and he was granted conditional bail to appear in Belmont Local Court in September.