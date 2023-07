Marine Rescue Port Stephens came to the aid of a stranded boat west of Soldiers Point marina late yesterday afternoon.

The 6.5 metre runabout had reported engine issues but it wasn’t the kind crews were expecting!

On arrival they found the vessels engine had broken off it’s mount entirely and was floating in the water with the aid of a steering cable.

The quick thinking skipper managed to secure the engine with lines before a slow tow back to Lemon Tree boat ramp.

No one was injured.