Mayor lobbying for emergency response reform

The Mayor of Singleton is lobbying hard for reforms to the state’s emergency response processes in the lead up to the NSW budget.

Faster emergency declarations, a centralised recovery agency, and more resourcing top the list of improvements Sue Moore wants the Minns Government to commit to in it’s first budget in September

She has pointed to Broke’s experience in the aftermath of devastating major floods where the village had to wait a year to see repairs begin on the badly damaged Broke road. They’re still ongoing and wont be complete until October

Mayor Moore has previously written to both the Premier and the Emergency Services Minister, calling for changes to be made before mother nature strikes again