Paul McCartney coming down under, to Newcastle!

Another legendary musician has announced they will be making a stop in Newcastle.

Frontier Touring has announced Sir Paul McCartney will bring his Got Back Tour down under this October and November and has included a stop at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on October 24.

He will also play shows at Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Tickets go on sale for the former Beatles band member’s concert in Newcastle on Friday, August 11.

Venues NSW CEO Kerrie Mather said it’s been a transformational year for McDonald Jones Stadium.

“Venues NSW has worked incredibly hard over the past 12 months to ensure Newcastle becomes a regular stop on any artist’s world tour,.

“Following record-breaking Elton John concerts earlier this year, we are delighted to have partnered with Frontier Touring and the City of Newcastle to secure global superstar Paul McCartney, among other major events for McDonald Jones Stadium.

“Paul McCartney is an icon of world music – he’s produced more hits than anyone else on the planet and he’ll be performing them live in Newcastle. There will be no better place to be on October 24 than McDonald Jones Stadium.”

To assist Venues NSW in its quest to continue securing new and exciting major events, a two-year partnership extension has been struck with the City of Newcastle.

City of Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Newcastle continues to shine as a thriving major events destination attracting significant national and international acts.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome global music icon Paul McCartney to our city in October for what will be a night to remember for thousands of appreciative Novocastrians and tourists,” Cr Nelmes said.