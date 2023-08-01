Work begins on missing link of Fernleigh Track

The final stages of the Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track are getting underway over the coming months.

Lake Macquarie Council crews began pouring the first section of the middle section of the ‘missing link’ on Friday, which will link the Pacific Highway at Belmont South to Ocean Park Road, while the northern link, which is set to get underway soon, will link the middle section through to the recently completed southern stage to Blacksmiths along an 820 metre stretch.

Acting Project Manager Victoria Lipscombe said work on the middle section would take about seven months and cost an estimated $1.6 million and follows on from completion last year of the southern stage, from Hilda Street at Belmont South to Awabakal Avenue at Blacksmiths.

The start of work on the middle section was delayed while Council sought an Aboriginal Heritage Impact Permit.

“But that has now been obtained and I’m pleased to say our crews are making good progress,” Ms Lipscombe said.

As part of the work, Arthur and Harry Streets will be turned into cul-de-sacs, with the southern part of Green Street closed off to cars.

“We informed residents prior to work kicking off, and overall had very positive feedback about the plans, and the benefits they’ll deliver to the community,” Ms Lipscombe said.

While construction of the middle section is still underway, work is expected to begin on the final, northern section, including a new crossing of Cold Tea Creek, bird viewing areas, a viewing platform overlooking Belmont Lagoon, and an elevated boardwalk.

That section will connect with the end of the existing Fernleigh Track at Belmont, filling in a missing link of shared pathway to create a 32km active transport route from Murray Beach to Adamstown.

The project is due for completion in April 2024.