Man charged at Swan Bay over alleged drug possession and crime

A man will face court today, charged after allegedly running from police at Port Stephens and being caught with drugs and cash in his possession.

At about 8:30am yesterday, Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers and Raptor North officers, attended a facility at Swan Bay to conduct Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) compliance checks.

Shortly after arriving, police allegedly saw a 41-year-old man make a run for it – officers pursued him and managed to catch him.

He was searched and police allegedly found he was in possession of quantities of drug, luxury watches, and more than $14,000 cash.

At about 1:50pm yesterday, police executed a crime scene warrant at the facility and seized 28 tablets of drug; a bottle containing liquid believed to be prohibited drug, and two mobile phones.

The 41-year-old man was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with two counts of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, recklessly deal with proceeds of crime more than $5,000, two counts of possess / attempt to, prescribed restricted substance and detention application-arrest.

He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.