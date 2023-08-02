Two men seriously injured after being thrown into the water and run over by a boat

A freak boating accident has landed two men in the John Hunter Hospital.

The two men, both in their 50s, were thrown into the water yesterday when their vessel was overturned by a rogue wave at Point Plomer, at the northern end of North Shore Beach near Port Macquarie.

Whilst in the water, about two kilometres offshore, both men were run over by their unmanned vessel, sustaining multiple injuries from the propeller.

Both men managed to swim to shore, where they were treated initially by local NSW Ambulance paramedics for serious leg and abdominal injuries.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene at about 2:30pm – the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team further treated and stabilised both men, before they were airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.