Man Charged Over Alleged Stalking, Intimidation Of Kids At Cardiff

A man will face court today accused of stalking and intimidating children near a school at Cardiff.

An investigation was launched after reports a number of children had been approached by a man driving a car on Boronia Street at about 8.30am on Tuesday, August 1.

Inquiries led detectives to arrest a 46-year-old man around 11 o’clock on Wednesday morning.

The man was taken to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with three counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm, and possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court today.