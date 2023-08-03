Greta Bus Crash driver hit with additional 43 charges

The driver who was behind the wheel of the bus which crashed in the Hunter Valley in June, killing ten people has now reportedly been hit with an additional 43 charges.

The bus, which was carrying 35 guests from a nearby wedding rolled on Wine Country Drive at Greta on the evening of June 10.

Brett Button has already been charged with 20 offences relating to dangerous and negligent driving and is due to front Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday. The 58-year-old has been out on strict conditional bail.

Ahead of next week’s court appearance, according to AAP, Police have on Thursday confirmed the additional charges which include nine offences each of alleged dangerous and negligent driving occasioning bodily harm and 25 of causing bodily harm by misconduct.

It brings the total number of charges against Mr Button to 63.