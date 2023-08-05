Plans lodged for demolition of Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre

Plans have finally been lodged for the demolition of Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre, four years after it was forced to close.

The development application has been submitted to Lake Macquarie Council and includes the demolition and removal of all the land and water structures, decommissioning existing electrical, water and sewerage services.

The centre was closed in 2019 when an independent review found it was not safe due to the nearby Eraring Power Station’s ash dam wall being deemed a risk.

It has since been moved to land formerly part of Morisset Hospital with construction set to get underway in the coming months.