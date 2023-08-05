Woman charged, man on the run following Port Stephens police operation

A woman has been arrested and a man remains on the run following a police operation at Boat Harbour on Friday afternoon.

Officers, including specialist resources, were called to a home on Gan Gan Road at about 3:30pm, tasked with arrested a 34-year-old man.

He fled into nearby bushland and despite an extensive search was unable to be located, however a 32-year-old woman was taken into custody.

A search of the home uncovered prohibited drugs, cash and mobile phones which have all been seized for forensic examination.

The woman was charged with conceal serious indictable offence and granted conditional bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court next month.

Image: Phillips Media