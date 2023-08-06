Police seek help tracking down wanted pair

Police have re-launched an appear for two men wanted on outstanding warrants for violent offences.

The men, both aged in their 30’s are believed to be staying in and frequenting the Newcastle and Central Coast area, in particular Port Stephens and Raymond Terrace.

Robbie O’Reilly is described as being Caucasian, 170 -180cm tall of medium build with short dark hair and a beard. He has blue eyes and wears glasses.

Simon Khurana is described as being of Caucasian appearance with olive skin, 170-180 cm tall and medium build and brown eyes.

The men are wanted by virtue of outstanding arrests for robbery, participate in criminal group and other serious offences.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or who may see either men is asked not to approach them and call triple zero.