Newcastle is a mini ‘Silicone Valley’ says new report

A new report has identified Newcastle as one of 36 mini ‘Silicone Valley’s’ developing in regional areas across the country.

The CSIRO and Tech Council of Australia teamed up to map the nation’s digital technology clusters to show where industry hotspots and workers are located, with greater Newcastle falling into the regional niche category.

Shortland and Jesmond have IT support techs, while the telco trade workers are in Glendale, Cardiff and Hillsborough.

Newcastle and Cooks Hill host IT support and test engineers and Wickham, Carrington and Tighes Hill attract the graphic and web designers.