Police investigating Broadmeadow Magic clubhouse break and enter

Inquiries are underway after an alleged break-in at Broadmeadow Magic’s canteen and clubhouse on the weekend.

According to the football club, the intruders forced their way into the facilities off Curley Road around 3am on Sunday by smashing through several windows and causing damage to the site before fleeing with cartons of beer.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera and the tape has been passed on to the authorities.

But there’s appeal for more security footage from surrounding streets between the hours of 1am and 4am in a bid to help identify the culprits.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident, with officers from Newcastle PD on the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.