Woman facing court today after alleged street brawl at Metford

A woman has been held in custody overnight following an alleged brawl that left one man wounded at Metford.

Emergency services were called to Hakea Way at about 9:50pm on Saturday night following reports of a brawl.

When they arrived they found a 46-year-old man with chest wounds who was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

A 50-year-old woman was also taken to hospital for treatment on a hand injury.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers established a crime scene and commenced investigations into the incident.

They arrested a third person, a 46-year-old woman at the scene – she was taken to Maitland Police Station where she has now been charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She was refused bail before appearing in Newcastle Bail Court where she was formally refused bail. The woman is due to appear in Maitland Local Court today.