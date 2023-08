A Hunter Valley home has been destroyed by fire today.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Aberdeen and Scone descended on the home on Macqueen Street at Aberdeen just before 11am, with reports of the blaze.

When they arrived the occupants had managed to self evacuate and save their pet kittens.

Sadly the inside of the house has been completely destroyed.

Investigations into the cause are underway and there are no reports of any injuries.

Image: Fire and Rescue Aberdeen