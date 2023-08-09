Police concerned for missing 13yo from Wallsend

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a young girl from Wallsend who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

13-year-old Angel Baker was last seen on Tyrell Street at about 1:40pm on Monday.

She was reported missing to Newcastle City Police District officers on Tuesday after she couldn’t be located.

Police hold serious concerns for Angel due to her young age.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 150cm tall, with a thin build, with red hair and green/hazel eyes and was last seen wearing grey pants, white shoes, and a lavender crop top.

Angel is known to frequent the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie areas.

Anyone with information into Angel’s whereabouts is urged to contact Newcastle City Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.