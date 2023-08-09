Fears For Welfare Of 13yo Missing From Charlestown

There is an appeal for information as concern mounts for a missing Lake Macquarie boy.

13-year-old Callum was last spotted on Mara Street at Charlestown around 7am on Tuesday, August 8 and has not been seen since, sparking fears for his welfare due to his age.

Callum was reported missing to police who launched inquiries into his whereabouts.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 150cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and light brown hair in a short mullet style cut.

He is known to frequent the Lake Macquarie and Newcastle areas, particularly Charlestown and the Junction.

Anyone who knows Callum’s location or who has information that could help track him down is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.