New flight destination announced from Newcastle Airport

FlyPelican has announced direct flights between Newcastle and Narrabri.

The locally owned airline will fly between the two cities, twice a week, commencing August 25, providing connectivity for fly in fly out workers and travelers.

FlyPelican says it will also provide passengers from out west a seamless connection to Canberra and Sydney.

Those flights will take off from Narrabri on Monday mornings and depart Newcastle on Friday afternoons.

FlyPelican’s CEO Henry Murcott says there is strong demand for a service to connect essential workers.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this new service, a direct reflection of the increasing demand and our dedication to serve regional communities. It will provide convenient travel for FIFO workers, the agricultural sector, and Hunter New England Health professionals,” Mr Murcott said

Tickets start from $149 one way and are on sale now.