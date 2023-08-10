Brig O’Johnston Bridge re-opened two weeks ahead of schedule

The Brig O’Johnston Bridge at Clarence Town has finally re-opened to traffic today.

The timber crossing has been closed for almost a month after a heavy vehicle caused a significant amount of damage on July 12.

Transport for NSW crews have been on the scene working to get it open since, which has meant lengthy trips out of town for locals, who have been forced to detour up to 30 minutes.

The Bridge has today opened more than two weeks ahead of schedule, with new restrictions in place for freight vehicles, including a height limit of 2.8 metres and a weight limit of 22.5 tonnes.

Transport for NSW North Region Director Anna Zycki says re-opening the bridge ahead of schedule is an indication of the tireless work from crews.

“A well-deserved pat on the back is necessary to the Transport for NSW crew who worked hard to restore the Brig O’Johnston Bridge.

“Work included installing new bridge supports, new approach bollards and signage, new reflective markers on the bridge kerb, and replacing bailey panels over the two spans.

“Transport for NSW is now progressing a plan for its rehabilitation to meet current vehicle load standards and heavy vehicle requirements, while preserving its heritage features,” Ms Zycki said.Bri