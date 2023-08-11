Biorefinery set to be built as part of Newcastle’s Clean Energy Precinct

Newcastle’s Clean Energy Precinct will now be home to a biorefinery.

Energy Estate, Eurus Energy and the Hunter Hydrogen Network have signed a Heads of Agreement document with Biochem USA – a subsidiary of Petron Scientech, they are a global leader in green energy with projects across the United States, Europe, Africa and Canada.

Together, the four companies will develop Hunter NuBio, a large scale and integrated animal feed nutrients and biorefinery project at the Port of Newcastle’s Clean Energy Precinct.

Hunter NuBio will produce high grade protein, high value animal feed supplements for domestic and export markets and process the waste sugars and starches into a range of other much needed sustainable products including bioethanol, e-methanol and sustainable aviation fuel.

CEO of Petron Scientch Yogi Sarin said that Australia is a key market for them.

“Locating our first project in the Hunter region makes perfect sense as we can benefit from the excellent rail and port infrastructure and deliver our sustainable products more efficiently to our customers.

“We had the pleasure of visiting the Port of Newcastle earlier this year and we are excited about the opportunity to develop a large-scale nutrient and biorefinery project on an accelerated timescale, leveraging off the strong support from Government and local stakeholders and focus on the Towards Net Zero Mission,” he said.

Eurus Energy, Energy Estate and the Hunter Hydrogen Network also recently announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Port of Newcastle to support the development of the Clean Energy Precinct.

Biochem USA said that the Hunter NuBio project will be developed in a location in the wider port precinct to complement the Clean Energy Precinct. The Hunter NuBio project will help achieve the Port’s goal that the Hunter region forms part of a domestic and global collective, all pursuing a common goal of producing and transporting sustainable energy.