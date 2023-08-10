First section of Nelson Bay Road complete five months ahead of schedule

Work on one of the many bottlenecks on Nelson Bay Road has finished, five months ahead of schedule.

There is now a dual carriageway along a one kilometre section of the road between Salt Ash and Bobs Farm with 3.5 metre wide lanes, 2.5 metre shoulders, a concrete median separation barrier, two connected retaining walls, utility relocations and fauna exclusion fencing to ensure wildlife is protected.

Minister for Families and Communities and Port Stephens MP Kate Washington said the upgrade will improve safety, travel times and traffic flow for the 25,000 motorists who use the road every single day.

“This is a huge win for road users and the local community, especially with major work on the project wrapping up ahead of the estimated late 2023 completion date.”

Kate Washington said road users will notice some finishing work being completed over the coming weeks – including landscaping, minor drainage works and demobilising the site compound.

“We thank the community for its patience while the project was being carried out, and the contractors who have put in a lot of hard work to deliver this project ahead of schedule.”

Anna Zycki, the Northern region director for Transport for NSW said they are continuing to plan for the Nelson Bay Road Williamtown to Bobs Farm project, with work underway on the development of the concept design and environmental assessment for the upgrade.

“We’re still in the planning phase.

“We’ve been out to the community a couple of times and we’re actually working on a proposal that was suggested by the community and preferred by the community so we’re working on an offline proposal at the moment. We’re also working on environmental investigations and technical investigations such as geo-technical and survey work and we will be coming out to the community with that in the future.”