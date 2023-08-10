Dylan Alcott headlining annual disability inclusion festival in Newcastle

Dylan Alcott is set to headline the annual Count Us In disability inclusion festival being held in Newcastle next month.

The former Australian of the Year and seven-time Australian Open tennis champion will be in town for the fourth reiteration of the event from September 4 to 24.

The festival features more than 40 events and activities designed to celebrate and encourage access and inclusion across Newcastle, including dance and art experiences, sports challenges, social and peer networking events and training opportunities, whilst the business community is invited to join a business lunch led by keynote speaker Dylan Alcott AO.

Councillor Margaret Wood, co-chair of City of Newcastle’s Access and Inclusion Advisory Committee, said Count Us In recognises and celebrates the contributions made by people living with disabilities.

“Count Us In effectively and respectfully brings the whole community into the discussion about inclusion, this builds awareness, breaks down barries and helps create future opportunities especially when it comes to employment,” Cr Wood said.

Councillor Dr Elizabeth Adamczyk said CN is proud to deliver the fourth Count Us In festival with its largest all-inclusive event offering over an expanded three-week program.

“Count Us In is for everyone, and I’d encourage all Novocastrians to come and join in the many events and activities on offer over the festival’s largest event program offering,

“This year, we’ve extended the program over three weeks to allow for Count Us In festival to cross over with some dates on the New Annual 2023 program, to encourage greater community participation.”

Follow City of Newcastle’s social media channels for further program announcements or visit City of Newcastle’s website.