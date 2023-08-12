Information sessions coming up on Lostock to Glennies Creek Pipeline project

There are some information sessions coming up about a pipeline project that will improve the Hunters long-term water security.

Water Infrastructure NSW and Hunter Water are preparing the final business case for the Lostock to Glennies Creek Dam Pipeline Project – the project essentially links those two dams in a bid to shore up future water supply for the region.

It’s being proposed that the two dams would be connected via a two-way bulk water transfer pipeline and also includes a new pump station near Paterson, a water treatment plant and a pipeline to connect the Hunter Water supply network in the Maitland area.

If built, the project would provide greater flexibility to manage overall water supply and demand within the Hunter Valley by linked the Upper Hunter region’s eastern zone with the region’s western zone.

Creating that link between the proposed pipeline and Hunter Water’s supply system would optimise the use of existing dam infrastructure and provide improved drought resilience for the Lower Hunter region as well as the Central Coast.

The first information session is Tuesday August 22 at Tocal, and another at Singleton Library the following day.

Details: https://water.dpie.nsw.gov.au/water-infrastructure-nsw/regional-projects/lostock-glennies-creek-pipeline#upcoming-community-information-sessions