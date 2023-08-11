Court Today For Accused Maitland Dognapping Duo

Two people have been nabbed by police following an alleged break-in and dog-napping at Maitland this week.

Investigations into a break and enter at a Sempill Street address led officers to a tent set up in a reserve on the same road around 2.30pm on Thursday.

Inside the tent they located a puppy believed to have been stolen along with a guitar from the nearby home.

A short time later, a 44-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man arrived at the reserve.

They were arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station where the woman was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company – steal.

The man was also charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company – steal, and dispose property theft – serious indictable offence.

They were both refused bail to appear before Maitland Local Court today.

The puppy was uninjured and has since been returned home.