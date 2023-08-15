McDonalds taking pride of place at Jesmond

It’s been confirmed a McDonalds will replace the Hungry Jacks restaurant at Jesmond.

The fast-food chain lodged paperwork with Newcastle Council at the start of this month to undertake a $2.7 million conversion at the Blue Gum Road site.

Work is starting on the fit-out which will include everything customers would expect including a drive-thru, McCafe and kids playground.The restaurant will also be fully equipped with solar panels, a heat recovery water system and LED lights, helping to reduce emissions and energy use in the restaurant.

The company says 100 jobs will be created during construction, and once operational later this year the restaurant will provide 120 on-going roles in an estimated $4 million boost to the local economy.

Matthew Watson, Operations Manager for McDonald’s Jesmond, said they are excited to start construction on the new restaurant.

“McDonald’s Jesmond is committed to playing an active role in the local community through providing jobs, training and development opportunities, as well as supporting local charities and groups that are important to our customers and people.

“We look forward to serving up our great tasting, great quality menu once the restaurant opens later this year.”