Drugs found during vehicle stop at Farley

A man has been charged after police allegedly found drugs in his car near Maitland on Monday.

Police say they were conducting proactive activity at Farley when they stopped a BMW sedan on Harlington Avenue at about 12:20pm.

Officers spoke to the 40-year-old male driver before searching the vehicle – they located three bags that allegedly contained about 2.6 kilograms of methylamphetamine concealed in the boot of the car.

The 40-year-old man was arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station, where he was charged with seven offences, including supply prohibited drug in indictable, commercial, and large commercial quantities, and possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to appear at Maitland Local Court on Tuesday where he was formally bail refused to appear at Newcastle Local Court in October.