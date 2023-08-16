Police uncover a million dollars worth of illegal drugs at Beresfield

UPDATE 7:45AM

It’s now been revealed the vehicle stop by the Hunter Region Enforcement Squad at Beresfield yesterday was part of an Australian Border Force drug bust earlier this month.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers intercepted two parcels from the United States, alleged to contain 1.8kg and 2.2kg of methylamphetamine respectively.

The prohibited drugs have an estimated potential street value of $3.5 million.

That find was referred to NSW Police, with officers from the Hunter Region Enforcement Squad commencing an investigation.

As part of that investigation, officers stopped a ute at Beresfield on Apprentice Close at about lunchtime yesterday.

Police arrested the 19-year-old male driver and his 20-year-old male passenger – they were both charged with traffic in commercial quantity of controlled drug, and take part supply prohibited drug – large commercial quantity.

The pair were refused bail, to face Maitland Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing.

