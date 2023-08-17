Elderly Hunter man charged over alleged historic sexual assault

A Hunter man will appear in court today to face 21 charges of alleged historic sexual assault.

In May this year, detectives from the State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad commenced Strike Force Larow after allegations a girl had been sexually and indecently assaulted by a man known to her on a number of occasions between 2010 and 2015.

Following extensive investigations, those detectives went to a rural property in Fernances Crossing, about 45km south-west of Cessnock at about 11am yesterday and arrested a 75-year-old man.

He was taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged with 12 counts of have sexual intercourse with person – older than 10 and younger than 14 years, 4 counts of indecent assault person under 16 years of age, 2 counts of sexual intercourse with person under the age of 10 years, commit act of indecency with victim under 10 years, commit act of indecency with person under 16 years and use child under 14 years to make child abuse material.

He was refused bail to appear at Cessnock Local Court today.