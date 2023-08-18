Manhunt Ends With Arrest Following Assault, Car Theft In North Lambton

A manhunt sparked by an assault and car theft at North Lambton earlier this week has come to an end with the alleged offender now in police custody.

On Wednesday, a 65-year-old man confronted a male intruder at his Acacia Avenue home around 11am.

The resident was allegedly assaulted, suffering a cut to his arm, before his car was stolen and the incident was reported to police.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Mayo Street at Jesmond a short time later but an extensive search of the area involving the dog squad and PolAir failed to locate any suspects.

Following extensive inquiries and a public appeal, a 36-year-old man was arrested at Waratah about 12.40pm on Thursday.

He was taken to Waratah Police Station and charged with armed with intent, aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, aggravated assault with intent to take motor vehicle, and steal motor vehicle.

The man was refused bail to attend Newcastle Local Court today.