Seven new police recruits heading to the Hunter

The Hunter is set new pairs of police boots on the ground, following the graduation of Probationary Constables at a ceremony in Goulburn on Friday morning.

The ceremony kicked off at 10am with 159 recruits taking the pledge in Class 359.

Of the 159 recruits, seven of those are heading to police districts across the Hunter Valley, where they will undertake one year of on-the-job-training.

Newcastle is getting the biggest chuck with three, followed by Hunter Valley with two and then one each for Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens-Hunter.

Swansea MP and Minister for Police Yasmin Catley says today marks the start of a rich and rewarding career.

“On Monday, these probationary constables will start work at their new home stations. This is a momentous step and it’s one that will see them develop new skills, learn from experienced officers, and gain invaluable frontline experience.

“It is an absolute privilege to be here in Goulburn to welcome the 159 officers to the NSW Police Force. You have put in the work and are now part of the police family, united by your drive to make a difference to communities right across the state,” Ms Catley said.