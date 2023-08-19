Man In Custody For Allegedly Firing Gun, Threatening Woman Near Cessnock

A man has been accused of threatening a woman with a gun before firing a shot on a rural property near Cessnock this week.

About 7.30pm on Wednesday, a 59-year-old man allegedly threatened a 56-year-old woman with a firearm before firing a shot at the Pyne Way home in Mount View.

The woman was able to escape and notify Hunter Valley Police who launched an investigation.

With assistance from PolAir, the man was tracked to an address on Short Street at Speers Point, where he was arrested by Tactical Operations officers about 1 o’clock the following morning.

Following the arrest, police allegedly seized firearms, ammunition and prohibited drugs in a search of the Pyne Way home and inquiries are ongoing.

The man was charged with armed with intent to commit indictable offence, fire firearm manner likely injure persons/property, possess loaded firearm endanger life not public, common assault, and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm.

He was denied bail to appear before Belmont Local Court, where he was formally refused bail and ordered to appear at Cessnock Local Court on September 12.