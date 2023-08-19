Police looking for wanted man

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for a wanted man in Newcastle

Randolph Covery is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants and was last seen on Hunter street at around 3pm on Wednesday.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170 and 175 cm tall of large build with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt and green pants and may be driving a white Toyota sedan with NSW rego – AHJ 70U.

Randolph is know to frequent the Newcastle and Tarro areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers.