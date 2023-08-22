Teens Charged Over Stolen Car Rampage Through Newcastle

Two police vehicles, one truck and a member of the public were hit by a car on a rampage through Newcastle’s western suburbs on Monday afternoon.

That is what police will allege in Broadmeadow Children’s Court today after apprehending three teenagers over the incident.

Officers from Newcastle City Police District were alerted by multiple callers that a sedan was being driven dangerously in the Wallsend area.

Police initiated patrols of the area and, shortly after 5pm, attempted to stop the sedan on Douglas Street at Waratah.

But the driver allegedly deliberately rammed two police cars on Abbott Street causing damage to the vehicles as well as a parked truck. A bystander was also lucky to escape serious injury after allegedly being hit by the sedan in the chaos.

Police pursued the sedan to Jesmond where it finally stopped.

Three boys aged 13, 15 and 16 were arrested and taken to Waratah Police Station where they were charged. The trio were refused bail and held in custody overnight ahead of their appearances in Broadmeadow Children’s Court today.

It will be alleged in court the 15-year-old was behind the wheel of the car after stealing it from Waratah West on Sunday night.

He has been charged with seven offences, including:

Police pursuit – drive dangerously

Use offensive weapon in company to avoid apprehension

Drive conveyance taken without consent of owner

Not give particulars to injured person

Not give particulars to other driver

Possess prohibited drug, and

Breach of bail.

The other two boys have each been charged with being carried in conveyance.

Inquiries are continuing into the whereabouts of the fourth person believed to have also been in the car.