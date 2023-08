A report will be prepared for the Coroner after a child drowned in the Hunter Valley last week.

Emergency services including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, were called out to a property at Pokolbin at about 4pm on Friday following reports a child had been pulled from a dam at a winery unconscious.

He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene but sadly couldn’t be revived.

Hunter Valley Police District officers are investigating and preparing a report for the Coroner.