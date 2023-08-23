Maitland Council moving ahead on roller skating rink proposal

Progress is being made on the development of a new outdoor roller skating rink at Maitland.

Council is floating the idea building it in the south western corner of the East Maitland Skate Park precinct which offers a wide, flat area and a close connection to other sporting facilities.

It’s hoped the purpose-built facility will host roller derbies which have been hugely successful when run in a pop-up format at Maitland Athletics Centre and Maitland Station over the last two years.

Locals are being asked for feedback on the plan as, well as the proposed location with a survey open online until September 11.

The next step will be the drafting of a concept plan where the site and budget will be nailed down, before Council seeks funding for the project.