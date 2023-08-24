Lake Macquarie boxer makes successful return to the ring

Lake Macquarie boxer Amber Amelia made a winning return to the ring on last night’s No Limit Boxing pay-per-view card outpointing Erini Ramirez.

Amelia claimed a unanimous decision victory at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney.

The Hunter boxer came out swinging in the first round and continued to match Ramirez with her quick-fire combos.

Amelia did sustain a cut above her eye in the third round but it didn’t slow her down – the two continued to swing until the final bell and Amelia prevailed with the two judges scoring the bout in her favour.

Adopted Novocastrian Nikita Tszyu was the main fight on the card taking on Jack Brubaker.

The young Tszyu defeated Brubaker by technical knockout after six rounds – Brubaker connected well on Tszyu in the opening round with both landing powerful shots.

Nikita started the second round with a badly swollen eye, but fought back causing a great deal of damage to Brubaker leaving him bloodied but he refused to go down. Tszyu ended up hitting the canvas for the first time in his professional career in third round after a head clash knocked him off his feet.

But finally, in the sixth round, Brubaker threw in the towel failing to recover from Tszyu’s powerful shots.

Last night’s win was Tszyu’s seventh in a row.