Newcastle Police launch appeal to track down missing teenager

Newcastle Police have issued an appeal to track down a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Leonard Murphy was last sighted in Wallsend on August 19 and after failing to make contact with him, a missing persons report was made to Police.

He’s described as Aboriginal/Torres Straight Islander in appearance, with a light complexion around 5’10, thin build, short dark hair and brown eyes.

He’s also known to frequent the Newcastle, West Tamworth and western and inner Sydney areas.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.