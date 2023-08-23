Singleton man charged over alleged importation of drugs

A Singleton man has been charged over his role in the alleged importation of a substance known as “liquid ecstasy”.

The 39-year-old was arrested in Western Australia by Australian Federal Police officers in May after allegedly organising the importation of 3.4 kilograms of the drug last year.

He is the third person to be arrested in connection to the investigation and police will allege he facilitated the purchase and delivery of the drugs.

Investigations began last year when Australian Border Force officers noticed anomalies in a consignment from China that arrived in Western Australia – further inspection revealed 250 small bottles that contained liquid that tested positive for GBL or “liquid ecstasy”.

Officers replaced those illicit drugs with an inert substance before delivering it to an address in SYDNEY where they arrested a 28-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man who remain before the courts.

The 39-year-old Hunter man was arrested in Mandurah back in May and charged with one count of importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, being gamma-butyrolactone, contrary to section 307.1(1) of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth).

He faced Perth Magistrates court earlier this month, where the matter was adjourned to 22 September, 2023.

The 3.4kgs of GBL seized had an estimate street value of $69,000 and could have resulted in more than 1,000 individual street deals.