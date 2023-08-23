Woman allegedly assaulted at Broadmeadow while trying to help dog

Police are trying to track down a man wanted for questioning after a woman was allegedly assaulted while defending a dog at Broadmeadow.

At about lunchtime last Friday, August 18, police have been told a woman stopped her car on Denney Street after noticing a man trying to retrieve his dog on the field at Magic Park.

The woman called out to the dog, which ran over and jumped into the open door of her car.

The man came over to retrieve the dog, before allegedly assaulting the dog repeatedly – the 36-year-old woman attempted to intervene but she was allegedly assaulted by the man.

The woman, a volunteer with Dog Rescue Newcastle, suffered minor injuries and was quite shaken.

Police have released a description of the man and the dog in a bid to track him down.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged 30-35, about 185cm tall, and of large build and at the time of the incident, he was riding a grey mountain bike, and wearing a long black top, with black shorts and a black beanie.

The dog is described as a small red kelpie, approximately 15kg, with a leather collar and name tag “Ray”.

Anyone with information, or who can identify the man, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.