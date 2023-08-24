Newcastle Airport Aerolab project another step closer

One month after the sod was turned on Newcastle Airport’s terminal expansion, the airport has marked another major milestone.

Planning approval for the development applications for the first two building projects on Astra Aerolab have come through.

Two multi-tenanted buildings, a hybrid office/industrial office and a central hub office, designed to accommodate SMEs, startups and education and training facilities will be constructed with works likely commencing in early 2024. Zone security is incorporated into base building specification for both projects allowing for zone 4 security if designed by the end users.

The first development consent at Astra Aerolab is for an office industrial facility of 3,200m2 while the second development consent is for a multi-tenanted 7 level 5,700m2 office building designed for small and medium-sized enterprises, education and training facilities and is ideally suited for startup entrepreneurs.

Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock said the vision for Astra Aerolab is to be the world’s most uplifting defence, aerospace and innovation precinct and to cement the region as a leader in the aerospace industry.

“We are creating something here at Williamtown that is totally unique,

“Astra Aerolab is a place where world-leading defence, research, aerospace and industry partners will converge to innovate, push boundaries, embrace new technologies and develop the jobs for the future.”

More information is available at www.astraaerolab.com.au/