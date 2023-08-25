Man back behind bars after being “accidentally” released

Police have arrested a man who was reportedly “mistakenly” released from custody over a week ago.

The 49-year-old was last seen on Hunter Street in Newcastle last Wednesday – a warrant was issued for his arrest and police began investigations to track him down.

The Northern Region domestic violence offender team found him at a licensed premises at Shoal Bay at about 3pm yesterday.

He was arrested, charged, and refused bail to appear in court today.

It’s understood he was at Newcastle Court last week when he was released from custody by accident – he reportedly told court officers he wasn’t due to be released for another five months but they preceded to free him anyway.

A paperwork error is apparently being blamed.

NSW Police have not made any comment on the matter apart from his arrest.