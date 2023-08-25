Hunter Valley’s Judith fifth fittest in the World

The Hunter Valley’s Judith Tynan is the fifth fittest in the world after competing at the CrossFit Games in the US.

The 60-year-old was one of a handful of Aussies who were selected to compete at the annual event that tests athlete’s strength, endurance, gymnastics and more to find the fittest on the planet.

Judith, who trains at CrossFit Origin in Thornton, finished 5th in the 60 to 64-year-old category and is the fittest in that age group in Australia.

This year was Judith’s third time competing in Wisconsin after previously being selected in 2018 and 2019.

She said she might not have come home with a podium finish this year, but just to have the opportunity to compete again is amazing.

“It was surreal to be there competing with the best in the world but certainly a great experience, very exciting.

“You always have a goal. Obviously the first goal is to get there and once you get there it is a bonus to be there competing and I had set myself a goal to be on the podium, but it didn’t pan out this year. It just depends on the workouts and things happen and everyone has their ‘if only’ stories!

“It’s certainly an honor to be in that top ten and to finish in the top half is amazing.”

Judith had three 3rd place finishes and a 4th place finish out of the six events.

“I really loved competing in the Colosseum, that was pretty cool and we did quite a few workouts there this year. The ones that I didn’t like so much were probably the 5-kilometre run,” laughed Judith.

“But the rest were good workouts.”

On whether or not she would be trying to get back to the Games next year, Judith said of course she’ll have a go.

“I say yes because you always want to go back and do better each time you visit. So far, I have slowly climbed that ladder so to have another shot would be pretty cool. It’s a lot of work to get there but you’ve got to make those sacrifices if you want to do it.”