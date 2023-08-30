New detections of varroa mite in the Hunter

There have been further detections of the varroa mite this week, but not in the north of the state, here in the Hunter Valley.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries has confirmed new premises with the mite at Singleton and Newcastle, bringing the total number of infected properties to 231.

The new sites in the Hunter come after the detection of the bee-killing mite within pollination sites at Euston and Euroly as well as Balranald stemming from the transportation of hives for pollination.

The eradication and exclusion zones have been updated to reflect the new setections.

More details: https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/emergencies/biosecurity/current-situation/varroa-mite-emergency-response