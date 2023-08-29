University of Newcastle cleared to begin construction on new campus

The University of Newcastle’s new campus on the Central Coast has now been cleared to begin construction.

The $58 million three-storey facility at Gosford has been in the pipeline for some time and is set to be accepting enrolments by 2025.

The Mann Street campus will join with campuses at Ourimbah, Newcastle, Callaghan and Singapore.

University of Newcastle Vice Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinksy says the announcement solidified the University’s ongoing commitment to region.

“Working together with the local community, business and industry, our new Central Coast Campus will act as an anchor in the reinvigoration of the region and will deliver a welcome injection into the local economy.

“The campus will provide a new place to work and study that is close to TAFE NSW, government and business. This will help generate new jobs and will also help to bolster the region’s existing workforce and attract more significant investment back to the Central Coast.

“We’re thrilled to have marked this milestone and have a formal green light for this critical project, which will allow students across the region to build their skills and earn a degree without leaving the Central Coast,” Professor Zelinsky said.

Construction on the new campus will get underway later this year and is expected to be complete by mid-2025.