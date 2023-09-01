State Government re-commits to building Thornton rail bridge duplication

NSW Premier Chris Minns was in town on Friday to re-commit to funding the next stage of the Thornton Rail Bridge duplication.

The project was first announced by former Labor Premier Nathan Rees back in 2009, but has not seen much progress since under 12 years of the Coalition government.

Friday’s announcement is part of the new State Government’s pitch to get the duplication back on track, with $15 million to be rolled out for initial works and planning.

The bridge is often at a point of gridlock during peak traffic periods, as residents in the ever expanding northern areas of Thornton and Chisholm try to access the New England Highway.

Premier Chris Minns says he is determined to get the project back on track.

“The NSW Government is delivering on our commitment to take the Thornton Rail Bridge duplication to the next stage and finally get the wheels turning on this much-needed project.

“Thornton and the surrounding areas are key to the Maitland region’s success. We must invest in key infrastructure projects to support a growing area of regional significance.

“Over the next 20 years it’s estimated we will see an increase of nearly 7,000 residents and 3,500 jobs, which is why we need to start work now to ensure traffic flows smoothly,” Mr Minns said.