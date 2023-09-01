Man To Front Court Following Investigations Into Hunter Shoplifting Spree

Police have swooped on a man alleged to have been attempting to steal from a Cessnock hardware store.

About 3pm yesterday, officers responded to reports a man was allegedly trying to shoplift and arrested a 38-year-old man at the scene before he was taken to Cessnock Police Station.

Following extensive inquiries, the mas was charged with six counts of break and enter house etc steal, break and enter dwelling-house etc with intent (steal), and larceny.

He was refused bail to appear before Cessnock Local Court today.

Strike Force Cared was established back in July in a bid to crack down on shoplifting across the Hunter following a string of break-ins reported by supermarkets, which detectives believed were linked.

Anyone with information that could help is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.