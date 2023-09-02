Anna Bay Man Charged With Stabbing Policeman In Face

As a policeman recovers from injury, an Anna Bay man will front court today accused of stabbing the officer in the face.

About 8.25am yesterday, Port Stephens-Hunter police were called to an address on Morna Point Road at Anna Bay following a concern for welfare report.

There they spoke with a man and woman inside the property, before the man allegedly used a narrow metal instrument to stab a male constable in the face.

The 42-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Mater for assessment. Upon his release from hospital, he was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with seven offences, including:

• take etc person intend serious indictable offence,

• common assault,

• stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm,

• assault occasioning actual bodily harm,

• wound police officer executing duty reckless as to actual bodily harm,

• use etc offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, and

• possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and held in custody overnight to appear before Newcastle Local Court today.

The 31-year-old constable was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening facial injuries and is recovering.