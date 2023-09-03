Police on hunt for RBT dodgers

Police are trying to track down the occupants of a car which led officers on a dramatic pursuit through several Newcastle suburbs earlier this week.

Officers say a silver Toyota Kluger SUV sped away from an RBT site on Brunker Rd in Adamstown at around 10 o’clock on Thursday night.

The driver led half a dozen police cars on the chase through Hamilton, Broadmeadow and Lambton before eventually getting away.

A short time later the SUV was found abandoned on Percy St in Hamilton, but a canvas of the area failed to locate any suspects.

The vehicle was seized for forensics and an investigation has been launched to identify those involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.